Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 6,795 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

