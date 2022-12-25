Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,715 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $153.02 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

