Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $285.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

