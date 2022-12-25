Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $839,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $140.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.