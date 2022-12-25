Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

