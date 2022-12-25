Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 266,307 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $94.37 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

