Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys 931 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTO opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

