Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 3,872 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,631,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

