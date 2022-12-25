Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 43,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

