Intergy Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.