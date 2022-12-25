Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,040,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

