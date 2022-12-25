Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.