Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,754 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 82.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 657.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

