Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Lifted by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 4.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 198,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

