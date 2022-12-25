Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,730 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.