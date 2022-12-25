iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $151.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

