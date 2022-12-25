Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 995 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

