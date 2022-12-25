Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 516,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,002 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $3,030,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

