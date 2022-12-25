Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $707,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.46.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

