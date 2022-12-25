CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.