Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 14,155 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

EMR stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.