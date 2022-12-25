6,715 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

TT opened at $169.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

