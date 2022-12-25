Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,012,000 after buying an additional 59,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock worth $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.17.

Shares of TT opened at $169.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

