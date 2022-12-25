Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 253,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.