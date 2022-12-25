Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $2.79 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
