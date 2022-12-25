Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

