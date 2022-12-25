Ledyard National Bank Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

