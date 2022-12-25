Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $65,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $154.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

