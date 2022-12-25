Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 20,297 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $9,929,000. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $325,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

