Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

