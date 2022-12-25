First American Trust FSB Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

