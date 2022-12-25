Ballast Inc. Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

