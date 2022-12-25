Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Coerente Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 5.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 231,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 62,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

