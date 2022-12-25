Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

NYSE UNH opened at $531.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.39 and a 200-day moving average of $522.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

