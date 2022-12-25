GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 87 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

