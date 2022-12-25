AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

