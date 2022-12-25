AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $3.24 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

