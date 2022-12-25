Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,051 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 49,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 197.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

