Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 21 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $531.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $533.39 and a 200 day moving average of $522.38. The firm has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

