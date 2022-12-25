Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

