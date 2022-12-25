Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 18,300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 172,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
