Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $507.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

