Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 550 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

