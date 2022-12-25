Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

