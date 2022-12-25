Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

