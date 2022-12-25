Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 700 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

