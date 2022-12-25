Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 172.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

