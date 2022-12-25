Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,121,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

