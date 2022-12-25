iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Starfox Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Starfox Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.9% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,218,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

