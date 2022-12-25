Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,540,000 after buying an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $128.90 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

